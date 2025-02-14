San Diego FC unveil 2025 Woven Into One Kit

San Diego FC have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2025 MLS season, the Woven Into One Kit by adidas.
Inspired by the club's mantra – “Woven Into One” – SDFC's first-ever secondary kit provides a blank canvas for the people of San Diego to come together and imagine the future of the club.
In future seasons, the club's secondary kits will be designed in conjunction with fans and local artists through focus groups, design workshops and community-driven campaigns to ensure each kit authentically expresses San Diego’s culture and spirit.
