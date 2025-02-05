San Diego FC inaugurate Sharp HealthCare Performance Center

San Diego FC hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to inaugurate the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center, the incoming expansion club's cutting-edge training facility that serves as the training home for SDFC players and staff.
The Sharp HealthCare Performance Center, located on the Sycuan Reservation in El Cajon, is an integral part of San Diego's 125,000-square-foot campus that features:
- 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports performance center shared by the first team and academy teams
- Five full-sized soccer fields, including three natural turf fields and two synthetic turf fields
A cultural focal point of the facility is the second-floor dining room and communal hub, overlooking the training fields, which will foster engagement between the academy players, coaches, teachers and professional players.
"It’s another important moment for us all who are connected to San Diego Football Club," said SDFC chairman & governor Sir Mohamed Mansour. "Together we have done so much, with Cody [Martinez] and Tom [Penn], in such a short space of time. The opening of this wonderful facility caps an incredible busy period. I want to thank the staff of this Club from the bottom of my heart and our partners here for the hard work and professionalism for this exciting and beautiful facility that has been built.
"The truth is, whenever I come here, I am inspired. In less than fourteen months, this facility was built. My time here has only reinforced this was the right decision to bring an MLS club to this community together with our partners, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. This will be quite a journey here in San Diego, but whatever happens this season, the city of San Diego will be the winner. Together, we will build something extraordinary, a club that reflects the soul of San Diego and leaves a legacy for generations to come."
San Diego are preparing for their inaugural match on Feb. 23 at defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Their home opener is March 1 against St. Louis CITY SC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
SDFC's star players include Mexican winger Chucky Lozano and USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre. They're led by head coach Mikey Varas.