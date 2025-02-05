San Diego FC inaugurate Sharp HealthCare Performance Center

"It’s another important moment for us all who are connected to San Diego Football Club," said SDFC chairman & governor Sir Mohamed Mansour. "Together we have done so much, with Cody [Martinez] and Tom [Penn], in such a short space of time. The opening of this wonderful facility caps an incredible busy period. I want to thank the staff of this Club from the bottom of my heart and our partners here for the hard work and professionalism for this exciting and beautiful facility that has been built.

"The truth is, whenever I come here, I am inspired. In less than fourteen months, this facility was built. My time here has only reinforced this was the right decision to bring an MLS club to this community together with our partners, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. This will be quite a journey here in San Diego, but whatever happens this season, the city of San Diego will be the winner. Together, we will build something extraordinary, a club that reflects the soul of San Diego and leaves a legacy for generations to come."

San Diego are preparing for their inaugural match on Feb. 23 at defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Their home opener is March 1 against St. Louis CITY SC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).