Riqui Puig watches on as LA Galaxy “put it together” vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Puig awaits debut

Arrayed primarily in a 4-3-3 shape with Mark Delgado and Gaston Brugman holding behind Victor Vazquez in central midfield, the Galaxy imposed their possession-oriented style on the ‘Caps early. A first-half brace from Samuel Grandsir and a Panenka penalty kick from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez , along with an ace strike from range by Vazquez, catapulted the hosts into the ascendancy as Puig – who is still awaiting the completion of his work visa paperwork – watched on happily.

“Of course everyone knows Riqui Puig very well. He’s one of the most talented players that Barcelona brought [up] the last couple of years. He's going to bring a lot of great things; he's a young player with a lot of hunger. He's intelligent, he's smart, he plays fast. He's going be great for all of us,” said Vazquez. “We need some players like that on the team, because the way we are playing soccer is the way that Riqui also likes, and then it's a good addition for sure. Hopefully next week he can get some minutes.”