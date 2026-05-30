Richie Laryea: World Cup profile | Canada & Toronto FC defender

Meet Richie Laryea.
The veteran fullback brings energy and versatility to Canada's roster as they look to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Laryea is one of two MLS defenders on Canada's roster alongside Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC).
- Age: 31
- Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
MLS background
After being selected in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City, Laryea played 21 matches for the Lions before moving home with Toronto FC.
Now back with Toronto after brief stints at English side Nottingham Forest and Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Laryea has recorded 15g/26a in 155 appearances across all competitions for TFC.
Awards & stats
- 15g/20a in 166 MLS appearances
- 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year finalist
International experience
- Caps: 74
- Goals: 1
The 11th-most-capped player for Canada, Laryea brings ample experience to the World Cup.
The fullback appeared in every game for Canada at the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa América, helping earn a fourth-place finish at the latter tournament.
Trusted by head coach Jesse Marsch, Laryea could be a key starter at this summer's big tournament.
World Cup schedule
Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.
How Canada qualified
Canada earned automatic qualification as one of three tournament co-hosts, alongside Mexico and the United States.