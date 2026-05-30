Richie Laryea: World Cup profile | Canada & Toronto FC defender

Laryea is one of two MLS defenders on Canada's roster alongside Joel Waterman ( Chicago Fire FC ).

The veteran fullback brings energy and versatility to Canada 's roster as they look to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Toronto’s finest built for the world stage 🔥 Richie Laryea named to Canadian Men’s National Team roster for FIFA World Cup 2026™ 📰: https://t.co/XTyVZNlWaZ pic.twitter.com/zErqAwR0CV

Now back with Toronto after brief stints at English side Nottingham Forest and Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC , Laryea has recorded 15g/26a in 155 appearances across all competitions for TFC.

After being selected in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City , Laryea played 21 matches for the Lions before moving home with Toronto FC .

Trusted by head coach Jesse Marsch, Laryea could be a key starter at this summer's big tournament.

The fullback appeared in every game for Canada at the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa América , helping earn a fourth-place finish at the latter tournament.

The 11th-most-capped player for Canada, Laryea brings ample experience to the World Cup.

Ready for the world stage 🌎 Eight MLS players are World Cup bound with @CANMNT_Official . 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/onREaVud4x

World Cup schedule

Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.

How Canada qualified