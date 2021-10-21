Reports: Inter Miami CF pursuing Brazilian duo

Veiga, 26, has been with Palmeiras since 2017, scoring 17 goals in 66 appearances, while doing one stint in loan in 2018 with Athletico Paranaense, where he netted seven times in 31 games. His contract with Palmeiras currently runs through December 2024.

Mota, meanwhile, has been a longtime staple for Santos, making 196 league appearances while establishing himself as versatile piece in the club's midfield and even slotting in at left back.

Inter Miami are closing out their second season in MLS, which has the club outside the playoff picture at the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference with four games to go in their 2021 campaign. A move for either player could be an intriguing addition to a Miami attack that has struggled to find the net this season with just 28 goals, but does have a couple of high-profile names in Rodolfo Pizarro and Gonzalo Higuain.