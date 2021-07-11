Report: Vancouver Whitecaps on verge of loaning Derek Cornelius to Greece

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
The Vancouver Whitecaps are reportedly on the verge of loaning defender Derek Cornelius to a club in Greece.
Paul Tenorio of The Athletic reports the Canadian international will head to Greece for a one-and-a-half-year loan spell to an unnamed team.
The 23-year-old has made just one start for the Whitecaps this season and has been limited to a four-minute substitution appearance over the last three matches.
The 6-foot-2 central defender is in his third year with Vancouver. He joined Whitecaps FC via transfer from Serbian side FK Javor Ivanjica in January 2019 after making his Canadian men’s national team debut in September 2018 and being named the 2018 Canadian Youth International Player of the Year.
Prior to arriving in Vancouver, Cornelius spent two years with FK Javor Ivanjica, making 29 starts in 31 total appearances while competing in the Serbian SuperLiga in 2017-18, and the First League in 2018-19. Cornelius began his professional career in Germany, scoring two goals in 18 total appearances for VfB Lübeck and VfR Neumünster in the Regionalliga.