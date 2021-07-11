Report: Vancouver Whitecaps on verge of loaning Derek Cornelius to Greece

Paul Tenorio of The Athletic reports the Canadian international will head to Greece for a one-and-a-half-year loan spell to an unnamed team.

Multiple sources say Vancouver Whitecaps working through the process of sending defender Derek Cornelius on a 1.5-year loan to a team in Greece.

The 23-year-old has made just one start for the Whitecaps this season and has been limited to a four-minute substitution appearance over the last three matches.

The 6-foot-2 central defender is in his third year with Vancouver. He joined Whitecaps FC via transfer from Serbian side FK Javor Ivanjica in January 2019 after making his Canadian men’s national team debut in September 2018 and being named the 2018 Canadian Youth International Player of the Year.