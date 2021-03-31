Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Toronto FC's Richie Laryea is the latest MLS player being linked to Europe, with a report from TSN's Matthew Scianitti saying Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have interest in signing the player.
Per the report, Besiktas midfielder and Laryea's Canada teammate Atiba Hutchinson has been both selling Besiktas to Laryea while encouraging the club to sign Laryea. Hutchinson told his teammate that he would "endorse Laryea to the Besiktas board." Hutchinson reportedly did the same for Cyle Larin before the former Orlando City striker joined the club in 2018.
Besiktas are in need at right back, and their interest is said to be growing as a result.
Laryea has been a regular in the lineup since joining Toronto in 2019, playing 46 games and scoring six goals in two seasons.