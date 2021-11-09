Report: Seattle star Raul Ruidiaz being pursued by Liga MX's Cruz Azul

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz is drawing interest from his old Liga MX stomping grounds, according to a report from Telemundo Sports' Diego Montalvan.
Cruz Azul is reportedly the interested party, although Montalvan added that a move to Mexico's top-flight for Ruidiaz seems unlikely at this juncture. Seattle have reportedly already exercised the club's 2022 contract option on the 31-year-old Peruvian, according to Sounder At Heart's Niko Moreno.
Ruidiaz has played in Liga MX previously, winning the league's Golden Boot twice during a standout run with Morelia that preceded his 2018 move to Seattle.
Since joining the Sounders, he's established himself as one of MLS' top forwards, scoring 50 goals and providing nine assists across 79 regular-season games. He's added nine more goals and six assists in 10 Audi MLS Cup Playoff games.
Seattle are preparing for the postseason, where they're the No. 2 seed and slated to face No. 7 Real Salt Lake in a Western Conference Round One game at Lumen Field on Nov. 23 (10:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). Ruidiaz is rehabbing a hamstring injury that caused him to miss multiple games down the stretch.
On the international stage, Ruidiaz has four goals in 50 appearances for Peru's national team.