Report: San Jose Earthquakes look to sign defender Francisco Calvo

Primarily a left-sided center back, Calvo spent the bulk of the last three seasons with Chicago. However, his option was declined after the 2021 campaign.

The 29-year-old Costa Rican international, who previously captained Minnesota United FC and Chicago Fire FC , has 122 games of MLS regular-season experience across five seasons.

The San Jose Earthquakes are reportedly on the verge of signing defender Francisco Calvo as a free agent, with journalist Favian Renkel noting on Sunday the sides have reached an agreement.

Calvo has 10 goals and nine assists during his MLS career, earning MLS All-Star honors in 2018. Internationally, he's been capped 67 times and scored seven goals for the Ticos.

Calvo would add needed depth to San Jose's backline after the departure of Oswaldo Alanis following his loan from Liga MX's Chivas. They also return Nathan and Tanner Beason at center back.