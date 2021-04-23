Report: Philadelphia in transfer talks for Hungarian playmaker

A source confirmed the link between the sides to Tannenwald after the news was originally reported by Hungarian outlet Csakfoci.

The Philadelphia Union are in discussions to add a playmaker, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald linking the club with Hungarian attacker Daniel Gazdag.

New from me: The Union are indeed pursuing Dániel Gazdag. But any deal is a ways from done, and even then he might not get here for a while. Before you complain, read my reporting… https://t.co/P3nSsV9FXp pic.twitter.com/1vDk7XXTVJ

The 25-year-old currently plays for Budapest Honved FC in his native country, where he's been a mainstay since making his professional debut in 2014, recording 209 appearances across all competitions. He's tallied 31 goals and 31 assists, featuring in a handful of Europa League qualifiers as well.

Tannenwald reports that any transfer faces a few potential complications, including how Honved are locked in a relegation battle with three games left in their league season. They'd perhaps be unwilling to part with one of their top players until they can ensure their place in next season's Nemzeti Bajnoksag I (first division). Honved is one of Hungary's most historic clubs, winning 14 league titles.

Gazdag is also expected to be on Hungary's roster at this summer's UEFA European Championship, when they play Group F games against France, Germany and Portugal starting June 15. That could mean Gazdag, if a deal is reached, doesn't join Philadelphia until after that competition and visa processes are completed. In six international appearances for Hungary, he's scored one goal.