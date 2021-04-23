Transfer Tracker

Report: Philadelphia in transfer talks for Hungarian playmaker

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Daniel Gazdag – Hungary – eyes ball

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

The Philadelphia Union are in discussions to add a playmaker, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald linking the club with Hungarian attacker Daniel Gazdag.

A source confirmed the link between the sides to Tannenwald after the news was originally reported by Hungarian outlet Csakfoci.

The 25-year-old currently plays for Budapest Honved FC in his native country, where he's been a mainstay since making his professional debut in 2014, recording 209 appearances across all competitions. He's tallied 31 goals and 31 assists, featuring in a handful of Europa League qualifiers as well.

Tannenwald reports that any transfer faces a few potential complications, including how Honved are locked in a relegation battle with three games left in their league season. They'd perhaps be unwilling to part with one of their top players until they can ensure their place in next season's Nemzeti Bajnoksag I (first division). Honved is one of Hungary's most historic clubs, winning 14 league titles.

Gazdag is also expected to be on Hungary's roster at this summer's UEFA European Championship, when they play Group F games against France, Germany and Portugal starting June 15. That could mean Gazdag, if a deal is reached, doesn't join Philadelphia until after that competition and visa processes are completed. In six international appearances for Hungary, he's scored one goal.

Still, Philadelphia's interest appears genuine. And he'd bolster a Union roster that includes Anthony Fontana and Jamiro Monteiro as key attacking midfielders while they defend their 2020 Supporters' Shield.

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union

Advertising

Related Stories

Official: Minnesota United sign Adrien Hunou from Stade Rennais
Report: Toronto make offer for Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo
Official: New York Red Bulls acquire striker Patryk Klimala from Celtic FC

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget fined and suspended by MLS 

LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget fined and suspended by MLS 
Rivalry? LAFC, Seattle Sounders bring out the best in each other
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Rivalry? LAFC, Seattle Sounders bring out the best in each other
Stefan Frei climbs shutout leaderboard: 5 best stats heading into Week 2

Stefan Frei climbs shutout leaderboard: 5 best stats heading into Week 2
Official: Minnesota United sign Adrien Hunou from Stade Rennais
Transfer Tracker

Official: Minnesota United sign Adrien Hunou from Stade Rennais
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 2

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 2
LAFC and Seattle give injury updates on Vela, Rossi and Lodeiro

LAFC and Seattle give injury updates on Vela, Rossi and Lodeiro
More News
Video
Video
MLS Headlines: Everything you need to know for Week 2 is here!
1:20

MLS Headlines: Everything you need to know for Week 2 is here!
Extratime: Preview of LA vs New York
6:06

Extratime: Preview of LA vs New York
Extratime: Preview of LAFC vs Seattle
18:22

Extratime: Preview of LAFC vs Seattle
Extratime on Peter Vermes' Impact in MLS
3:29

Extratime on Peter Vermes' Impact in MLS
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.