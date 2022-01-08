Report: Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira to join Houston Dynamo FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Houston Dynamo FC are nearing a move for Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira, according to a report from Roberto Rojas.
Ferreira currently plays for Club Libertad in Paraguay, where he's been since 2020, originally joining on loan from Mexican side Morelia.
According to sources close to the situation, Ferreira is expected to fly to Houston in the coming days to finalize the deal.
Ferreira has a solid track record of goal-scoring in his young career, with double-digit goals at every stop since he broke through during a loan stint with Paraguay's Independiente in 2017. He scored 15 times for Independiente before moving to Morelia, where he netted 11 more goals in 38 games, preceding his productive stint with Libertad.
That type of consistency could add a needed boost to Houston's attack after scoring the second-fewest goals in the Western Conference last season (36).
The Dynamo are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021 and are heading into their first season under new head coach Paulo Nagamura, who was officially introduced last week as the successor to Tab Ramos.