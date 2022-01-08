Report: Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira to join Houston Dynamo FC

According to sources close to the situation, Ferreira is expected to fly to Houston in the coming days to finalize the deal.

Ferreira currently plays for Club Libertad in Paraguay, where he's been since 2020, originally joining on loan from Mexican side Morelia.

Another Paraguayan is set to join MLS as sources tell me that 22-year-old forward Sebastián Ferreira is off to join Houston Dynamo from Club Libertad. Ferreira scored 34 goals in 78 games in all competitions for the Gumerelo in the last two years. #HoldItDown #transfers 🇵🇾✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1133V3Bpqv

Ferreira has a solid track record of goal-scoring in his young career, with double-digit goals at every stop since he broke through during a loan stint with Paraguay's Independiente in 2017. He scored 15 times for Independiente before moving to Morelia, where he netted 11 more goals in 38 games, preceding his productive stint with Libertad.

That type of consistency could add a needed boost to Houston's attack after scoring the second-fewest goals in the Western Conference last season (36).