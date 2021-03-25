Transfer Tracker

Report: Palmeiras, Gremio chasing LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

A pair of Brazil's biggest clubs are reportedly chasing LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta.

According to Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade, Palmeiras have had a bid rejected for the midfielder and remain in negotiations while Gremio are also keenly interested. Palmeiras are the reigning champions of the Copa Libertadores, the biggest competition in South America. Gremio won the continental competition as recently as 2017.

Atuesta, 23, was signed from Independiente Medellin ahead of the club's expansion season in 2018 and has earned rave reviews at the base of LAFC's midfield. He has made 72 appearances over the three seasons and was named to 2019 MLS Best XI as the club shattered MLS single-season records for single-season points and goal difference. 

The Colombian was a regular at youth international levels and is on the cusp of the national team, though has yet to make his senior debut.

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
Support never sleeps
