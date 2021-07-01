Transfer Tracker

Report: Orlando City targeting River Plate's Nahuel Gallardo

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

TRANSFER TRACKER: Report

Orlando City may be looking to add a new left back, with a report out of Argentina suggesting the team is pursuing River Plate's Nahuel Gallardo.

Per Cesar Luis Merlo, Gallardo is no longer in River Plate's plans and is in negotiations with Orlando. The 23-year-old has not played for River Plate since October of 2019, and has since joined Defensa y Justicia on loan.

Gallardo came up through the River Plate academy, making his debut for the senior team in 2017. He only made seven league appearances during his time under manager Marcelo Gallardo, his father. He went on loan to Defense y Justicia at the start of 2020, making 11 league appearances before the loan ended on June 30.

The player would fill a need for Orlando, who already attempted to fill the spot this year by signing Jonathan Suarez on loan from Queretaro. His contract was terminated weeks after he signed, and before the start of the 2021 season, after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery.

