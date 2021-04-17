Transfer Tracker

Report: New York Red Bulls finalizing deal for Celtic striker Patryk Klimala

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Patryk Klimala Celtic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

News of impending transfers, more often than not, comes from journalists. Though in some instances, news comes straight from the source.

The latter unfolded earlier this week, with Celtic FC caretaker manager John Kennedy saying in a press conference that forward Patryk Klimala is nearing a move to the New York Red Bulls. The 22-year-old Poland native has three goals and one assist in 28 games since joining the Scottish Premier League side in January 2020.

“Patryk’s probably close to finalizing a deal to go there,” Kennedy said. “Again, it’s an opportunity that came up for him and for both parties it was a good deal. … I would imagine in the next few days something will come out finalizing that deal.”

Before joining Celtic, Klimala played for Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Ekstraklasa, which is Poland’s top flight. He notched 11 goals and three assists in 50 games for Jagiellonia Bialystok, plus spent time on loan at Wigry Suwalki, a lower-league side in Poland.

On the international stage, Klimala has featured for Poland’s U-21 national team in Euro qualifiers. He has four goals and two assists in 11 games at that level.

Should the Klimala deal cross the finish line, it’d mark another RBNY final-third offseason signing as they enter their first full campaign under head coach Gerhard Struber. Earlier this winter, Brazilian striker Fabio and US youth international attack Cameron Harper both joined, the latter also from Celtic FC.

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls

