Report: New York Red Bulls finalizing deal for Celtic striker Patryk Klimala

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

News of impending transfers, more often than not, comes from journalists. Though in some instances, news comes straight from the source.

The latter unfolded earlier this week, with Celtic FC caretaker manager John Kennedy saying in a press conference that forward Patryk Klimala is nearing a move to the New York Red Bulls. The 22-year-old Poland native has three goals and one assist in 28 games since joining the Scottish Premier League side in January 2020.