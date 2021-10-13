Report: Minnesota United target Honduras international Kervin Arriaga

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
As Concacaf World Cup qualifying is in full swing, MLS clubs are taking notice of the region's best players ahead of the winter transfer window. Whether they have already been on their radars or those making steps forward, it's never too early to put plans in place.
According to Pioneer Press' Andy Greder, Minnesota United FC have made Honduras international midfielder Kervin Arriaga a transfer target.
Arriaga, 23, plays for Marathon in his native Honduras. The tall defensive midfielder started his career with Platense and has made over 100 domestic appearances between the two clubs. He has carved out a role with the Honduran national team, appearing in all five of the club's WCQ's to date, four of which are starts.
MNUFC boast a deep midfield group, led by the likes of Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson, Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus and more. They currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings, immersed in an intense playoff race that should go down to the wire with six regular-season matches remaining.