Transfer Tracker

Report: Minnesota United close to signing French forward Adrien Hunou

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Adrien Hunou - Celebrating

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Minnesota United may not be finished shopping for attacking talent, with the club reportedly close to signing French forward Adrien Hunou.

French publication L’Equipe reported that the 27-year-old is set to leave Rennes in Ligue 1 for a transfer fee of $3.6 million.

The Hunou news comes on the heels of Minnesota United landing Ramon “Wanchope” Abila from Boca Juniors, with the club also reportedly close to signing Argentine winger Franco Fragapane from CD Talleres.

The Loons reportedly made an offer for Hunou back in February.

Hunou, who has seen reduced playing time this year, has scored four goals in 20 appearances (five starts) for Rennes this season and has scored 36 goals in 160 appearances for the club after coming up through their youth system. He's under contract with Rennes until June, 2023.

Hunou also spent time on loan with Clermont Foot 63 in Ligue 2, scoring 11 goals in 47 appearances.

Born in France but of Polish decent through a grandmother, Hunou represented France at the U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels. In February he expressed a desire to play for the Polish national team.

Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: New York Red Bulls finalizing deal for Celtic striker Patryk Klimala
Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Luke Singh
Columbus Crew SC sign Saad Abdul-Salaam from MLS Waiver List

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Report: Minnesota United close to signing French forward Adrien Hunou
Transfer Tracker

Report: Minnesota United close to signing French forward Adrien Hunou
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 1, Portland Timbers 0

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 1, Portland Timbers 0
Recap: Columbus Crew SC 0, Philadelphia Union 0

Recap: Columbus Crew SC 0, Philadelphia Union 0
Emotional Chicharito targets ultimate redemption season after opening brace

Emotional Chicharito targets ultimate redemption season after opening brace
Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, LA Galaxy 3

Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, LA Galaxy 3
Dream 2021 start for SKC's Daniel Salloi after "magnificent" goal caps comeback win

Dream 2021 start for SKC's Daniel Salloi after "magnificent" goal caps comeback win
More News
Video
Video
Golazos Galore in a wild opening week!
1:24
Goal of the Week

Golazos Galore in a wild opening week!
Breaking down the top moments from Week 1 | The Wrap
3:48

Breaking down the top moments from Week 1 | The Wrap
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers | April 18, 2021
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers | April 18, 2021
VIDEO REVIEW: Goal Incident - 82nd minute
1:11

VIDEO REVIEW: Goal Incident - 82nd minute
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.