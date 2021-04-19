Report: Minnesota United close to signing French forward Adrien Hunou

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Minnesota United may not be finished shopping for attacking talent, with the club reportedly close to signing French forward Adrien Hunou.

French publication L’Equipe reported that the 27-year-old is set to leave Rennes in Ligue 1 for a transfer fee of $3.6 million.

The Hunou news comes on the heels of Minnesota United landing Ramon “Wanchope” Abila from Boca Juniors, with the club also reportedly close to signing Argentine winger Franco Fragapane from CD Talleres.

The Loons reportedly made an offer for Hunou back in February.

Hunou, who has seen reduced playing time this year, has scored four goals in 20 appearances (five starts) for Rennes this season and has scored 36 goals in 160 appearances for the club after coming up through their youth system. He's under contract with Rennes until June, 2023.

Hunou also spent time on loan with Clermont Foot 63 in Ligue 2, scoring 11 goals in 47 appearances.