Report: Inter Miami to sign ex-USMNT defender Ventura Alvarado

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Inter Miami CF backline help is reportedly on the way, with Paul Tenorio of The Athletic tweeting that they're finalizing a deal for erstwhile US men's national team defender Ventura Alvarado. The deal, paperwork pending, could be made official as soon as this week.
The 28-year-old dual national has spent his entire professional career in Mexico, competing for Club America, Necaxa, Santos Laguna and San Luis before his contract expired on July 1. Tenorio adds that Alvarado has been training with Miami for some time.
Alvarado has made 13 appearances for the USMNT, all of which came under former head coach Jurgen Klinsmann in 2015. The Arizona native was also a regular starter at the 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Inter Miami (2W-8L-3D) are last in the league with nine points from 13 matches They’ve conceded 23 goals with a -13 goal differential and are winless in their last seven games.