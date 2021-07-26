Transfer Tracker

Report: Inter Miami to sign ex-USMNT defender Ventura Alvarado

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER_16x9_COLOR_ALVARADO

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Inter Miami CF backline help is reportedly on the way, with Paul Tenorio of The Athletic tweeting that they're finalizing a deal for erstwhile US men's national team defender Ventura Alvarado. The deal, paperwork pending, could be made official as soon as this week.

The 28-year-old dual national has spent his entire professional career in Mexico, competing for Club America, Necaxa, Santos Laguna and San Luis before his contract expired on July 1. Tenorio adds that Alvarado has been training with Miami for some time.

Alvarado has made 13 appearances for the USMNT, all of which came under former head coach Jurgen Klinsmann in 2015. The Arizona native was also a regular starter at the 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Inter Miami (2W-8L-3D) are last in the league with nine points from 13 matches They’ve conceded 23 goals with a -13 goal differential and are winless in their last seven games.

Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Related Stories

Struber: New York Red Bulls close to signing a center back
Report: Sebastian Driussi joining Austin FC as he departs Zenit Saint Petersburg
Sources: Philadelphia Union finalizing signing of South American pair

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Struber: New York Red Bulls close to signing a center back
Transfer Tracker

Struber: New York Red Bulls close to signing a center back
Report: Inter Miami to sign ex-USMNT defender Ventura Alvarado
Transfer Tracker

Report: Inter Miami to sign ex-USMNT defender Ventura Alvarado
Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, NYCFC and Sporting KC dominate in Week 15

Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, NYCFC and Sporting KC dominate in Week 15
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 16

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 16
Report: Sebastian Driussi joining Austin FC as he departs Zenit Saint Petersburg
Transfer Tracker

Report: Sebastian Driussi joining Austin FC as he departs Zenit Saint Petersburg
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 15

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 15
More News
Video
Video
Were San Jose wrongly denied a game-winner? Should the Revs have had another goal?
3:11
Instant Replay

Were San Jose wrongly denied a game-winner? Should the Revs have had another goal?
Golazos and Bombazos! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week! Week 15
1:29

Golazos and Bombazos! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week! Week 15
Recapping the best moments of Week 14 & 15
9:55

Recapping the best moments of Week 14 & 15
USA vs. Jamaica - Game Highlights
4:08

USA vs. Jamaica - Game Highlights
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Join us after both Gold Cup matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.