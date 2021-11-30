Report: FC Dallas close to appointing USMNT assistant Nico Estevez as head coach

Estevez, 41, has been an assistant for the USMNT since 2019, following Berhalter after also serving on his staff with the Columbus Crew from 2017-2018.

He has extensive experience working in youth development, most notably with Spanish side Valencia, where he coached the club's reserve side from 2004-2011. FC Dallas have become known in recent years for cultivating one of the top youth academies in MLS, with the likes of Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon, Tanner Tessmann, Chris Richards all making high-profile moves overseas, and 18-year-old forward Ricardo Pepi also garnering transfer buzz after breaking out with the first team and US men's national team in 2021.