Report: FC Dallas close to appointing USMNT assistant Nico Estevez as head coach

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

FC Dallas are close to appointing US men's national team assistant coach Nico Estevez as the club's next head coach, according to Nico Cantor and Michele Giannone of the US Futbol Podcast.

Per Cantor and Giannone, former FCD coach Luchi Gonzalez slated to take over his spot on Gregg Berhalter's staff with the Yanks.

Gonzalez and FC Dallas parted ways midway through the 2021 season, with Marco Ferruzzi serving out the rest of the campaign on an interim basis.

Estevez, 41, has been an assistant for the USMNT since 2019, following Berhalter after also serving on his staff with the Columbus Crew from 2017-2018.

He has extensive experience working in youth development, most notably with Spanish side Valencia, where he coached the club's reserve side from 2004-2011. FC Dallas have become known in recent years for cultivating one of the top youth academies in MLS, with the likes of Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon, Tanner Tessmann, Chris Richards all making high-profile moves overseas, and 18-year-old forward Ricardo Pepi also garnering transfer buzz after breaking out with the first team and US men's national team in 2021.

Estevez also served as the interim manager for Valencia in 2013 at age 33, becoming the second-youngest manager in club history.

