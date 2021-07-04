Transfer Tracker

Report: Barcelona's Sergio Busquets targeted by MLS clubs

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Sergio Busquets claps the crowd in Miami

MLS clubs have reached out to Barcelona star Sergio Busquets about a possible move to the league, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano. 

The 32-year-old Spanish midfielder has no plans to leave the La Liga giants — yet.

Considered one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, Busquets reportedly is “tempted" by the move to MLS following Spain’s run at Euro 2020. However Busquets, who reportedly was one of 18 players transfer listed by the Catalan club last month, is apparently intent on remaining with Barcelona for one more season. 

Busquets came up through Barca’s youth system and has made all 629 of his professional appearances in a trophy-laden 13-year career at Barcelona. 

Busquets has also been capped 126 times by Spain, including three appearances at Euro 2020, helping lead La Rpja to the semifinals where they will face Italy Tuesday at Wembley Stadium. 

He is the third Barcelona player linked with a potential move to MLS, following reports involving Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, who confirmed his plans to play in MLS at the conclusion of his contract.

