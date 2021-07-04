Report: Barcelona's Sergio Busquets targeted by MLS clubs

The 32-year-old Spanish midfielder has no plans to leave the La Liga giants — yet.

MLS clubs have reached out to Barcelona star Sergio Busquets about a possible move to the league, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Sergio Busquets has been approached by MLS clubs in the last few months. He’s been tempted, but he’s 100% staying at Barcelona this summer - no doubt. 🔵🔴 #FCB New approaches will arrive for Busquets from MLS clubs for summer 2022 or 2023, as revealed yesterday on Twitch. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/nOikQdmWeW

Considered one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, Busquets reportedly is “tempted" by the move to MLS following Spain’s run at Euro 2020. However Busquets, who reportedly was one of 18 players transfer listed by the Catalan club last month, is apparently intent on remaining with Barcelona for one more season.

Busquets came up through Barca’s youth system and has made all 629 of his professional appearances in a trophy-laden 13-year career at Barcelona.

Busquets has also been capped 126 times by Spain, including three appearances at Euro 2020, helping lead La Rpja to the semifinals where they will face Italy Tuesday at Wembley Stadium.