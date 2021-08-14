Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

The San Jose Earthquakes missed a chance to move above the Western Conference playoff line for the first time since June on Friday night, settling for a 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at PayPal Park.

The Earthquakes still moved up two spots to eighth in the crowded West table after their eighth match without defeat, all ahead of a busy Saturday-Sunday slate in MLS Week 19.

Vancouver drew their fifth consecutive match to briefly move off the bottom of the West standings. They're now six games unbeaten and soon return to BC Place after a prolonged stateside stay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Jose had the better chances in a match that featured few overall.

Jeremy Ebobisse's dipping effort from distance forced Maxime Crepeau into an excellent low diving save in the 62nd minute. Then in second-half stoppage time, Nathan's flick-on header just missed Cade Cowell at the back post for what surely would have been a late winner.