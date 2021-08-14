Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

The San Jose Earthquakes missed a chance to move above the Western Conference playoff line for the first time since June on Friday night, settling for a 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at PayPal Park.
The Earthquakes still moved up two spots to eighth in the crowded West table after their eighth match without defeat, all ahead of a busy Saturday-Sunday slate in MLS Week 19.
Vancouver drew their fifth consecutive match to briefly move off the bottom of the West standings. They're now six games unbeaten and soon return to BC Place after a prolonged stateside stay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Jose had the better chances in a match that featured few overall.
Jeremy Ebobisse's dipping effort from distance forced Maxime Crepeau into an excellent low diving save in the 62nd minute. Then in second-half stoppage time, Nathan's flick-on header just missed Cade Cowell at the back post for what surely would have been a late winner.
Vancouver's best chance came early, when Brian White's chance at the near post forced goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski into a sixth-minute reaction save.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: On a night where both teams may consider two points lost more than one gained, each side also suffered a potential personnel setback. Javier "Chofis" Lopez's first-half yellow card means the Quakes playmaking midfielder will serve a card accumulation suspension Tuesday against Minnesota. Meanwhile, Whitecaps right back Javain Brown had to be helped off the field after picking up an apparent lower-body injury late on. Midfielder Janio Bikel also appeared to pick up a knock.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ebobisse must've thought he scored his first goal for his new club when he hammered his 62nd-minute effort toward the bottom right corner. Instead, Crepeau leaped to his left at full stretch and got just enough force with his hand to push the ball onto the right post.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Maxime Crepeau. This might not have been the Canadian international's busiest evening. But it's an equally impressive skill to make a world-class save after long spells of inactivity. That's exactly what he did against Ebobisse to keep the score level.
Up Next
- SJ: Tuesday, August 17 vs. Minnesota United | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- VAN: Wednesday, August 18 at Austin FC | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)