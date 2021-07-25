Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado Rapids 0

Bobby Wood scored his first MLS goal for Real Salt Lake in a 3-0 win over the visiting Colorado Rapids on Saturday night, helping his new club cruise to victory in the first matchup of the 2021 Rocky Mountain Cup.
Scoring opened in the 14th minute with an own goal from Rapids’ goalkeeper William Yarbrough. Feeling pressure from Wood, center back Lalas Abubakar sent the ball back to Yarbrough, who misplayed the pass and gifted RSL the lead as the ball rolled under his foot.
Just before the 30-minute mark, RSL midfielder Albert Rusnak took advantage of a fast break and got the ball through to Wood. The forward cruised up the pitch and went near-post on Yarbrough with a left-footed shot, putting RSL up 2-0 going into halftime.
With 14 minutes left to play, Rubio Rubin added a third goal to put the game out of reach. This was the first time Colorado have allowed a goal in the last 15 minutes of a game all season.
Colorado had two strong scoring chances in the second half – one off a free kick just north of the 18-yard box and then another off a corner kick that RSL left back Ashtone Morgan cleared off the line – but when it was all said and done, the home side kept the clean sheet and got all three points.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This win was huge for RSL, who have left points on the table recently. They're now above the Portland Timbers and above the playoff line in the Western Conference. Colorado have played well in previous games, so they’ll look to put this game behind them and regroup as they hit the road again to face Austin FC next weekend.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: RSL forward Bobby Wood scored his first MLS goal in front of a home crowd, pushing the game out of Colorado’s reach.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Bobby Wood’s pressure led to the first goal and then he took Keegan Rosenberry 1-on-1 to score a goal of his own. The 28-year-old has joined after previously spending his entire professional career in Germany.
Next Up
- RSL: Saturday, July 31 at Houston Dynamo | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- COL: Saturday, July 31 at Austin FC | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)