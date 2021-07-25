Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado Rapids 0

Bobby Wood scored his first MLS goal for Real Salt Lake in a 3-0 win over the visiting Colorado Rapids on Saturday night, helping his new club cruise to victory in the first matchup of the 2021 Rocky Mountain Cup.

Scoring opened in the 14th minute with an own goal from Rapids’ goalkeeper William Yarbrough. Feeling pressure from Wood, center back Lalas Abubakar sent the ball back to Yarbrough, who misplayed the pass and gifted RSL the lead as the ball rolled under his foot.

Just before the 30-minute mark, RSL midfielder Albert Rusnak took advantage of a fast break and got the ball through to Wood. The forward cruised up the pitch and went near-post on Yarbrough with a left-footed shot, putting RSL up 2-0 going into halftime.

With 14 minutes left to play, Rubio Rubin added a third goal to put the game out of reach. This was the first time Colorado have allowed a goal in the last 15 minutes of a game all season.