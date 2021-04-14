Recap: Portland Timbers 5, CD Marathon 0

With the score tied 2-2 from the first leg in Honduras, Portland got the better of the visitors in a quick-paced first half that saw both teams log considerable distances. After weathering some early Marathon chances, the Timbers opened the scoring with an 18th-minute Yimmi Chara goal, started by Dairon Asprilla breaking down the left side brilliantly. Asprilla smartly laid off a pass to Diego Valeri, who set up Chara for the sweetly-swerved finish.

After one denial due to an offside call, Yimmi Chara got his second goal in the 36th minute, converting an Asprilla cross to build on the Timbers' lead. While Marathon weren't able to match the Timbers goal for goal like they did in their first leg in San Pedro Sula, the visitors did have some chances they almost converted on. That included an end-of-first-half assault on goal that ended with Timbers defender Dario Zuparic bailing out goalkeeper Steve Clark with a goal-line clearance.

The Timbers were relentless out of the second-half gate, with Valeri attempting a shot that tested the Marathon 'keeper, nearly bending the resultant corner kick into goal, and then just missing on a chip attempt — all within the first three minutes after the break. After some near misses, including Asprilla's 61st-minute attempt where a Marathon defender cleared his shot off the line while the 'keeper was down, Valeri made it three with a shot from good distance in the 65th minute.