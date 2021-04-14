Recap: Portland Timbers 5, CD Marathon 0

A hat-trick from Yimmi Chara gave the Portland Timbers an emphatic 5-0 win over CD Marathon at Providence Park on Tuesday night to ease into the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.
With the score tied 2-2 from the first leg in Honduras, Portland got the better of the visitors in a quick-paced first half that saw both teams log considerable distances. After weathering some early Marathon chances, the Timbers opened the scoring with an 18th-minute Yimmi Chara goal, started by Dairon Asprilla breaking down the left side brilliantly. Asprilla smartly laid off a pass to Diego Valeri, who set up Chara for the sweetly-swerved finish.
After one denial due to an offside call, Yimmi Chara got his second goal in the 36th minute, converting an Asprilla cross to build on the Timbers' lead. While Marathon weren't able to match the Timbers goal for goal like they did in their first leg in San Pedro Sula, the visitors did have some chances they almost converted on. That included an end-of-first-half assault on goal that ended with Timbers defender Dario Zuparic bailing out goalkeeper Steve Clark with a goal-line clearance.
The Timbers were relentless out of the second-half gate, with Valeri attempting a shot that tested the Marathon 'keeper, nearly bending the resultant corner kick into goal, and then just missing on a chip attempt — all within the first three minutes after the break. After some near misses, including Asprilla's 61st-minute attempt where a Marathon defender cleared his shot off the line while the 'keeper was down, Valeri made it three with a shot from good distance in the 65th minute.
They still kept Timber Joey and his chainsaw-aided goal celebrations at the ready after that. Yimmi Chara picked up his hat-trick goal in the 78th minute, rebounding a spilled shot in from close range. Then Marvin Loria got himself on the scoresheet with a solid finish late.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Portland looked incredible in their win, and here’s some free advice to opposing teams: Watch those end-line runs and passes back into the box! Their CCL journey will continue against the winners of Club America-Olimpia, which could prove epic, as they rev up for an MLS opening weekend match against Vancouver in their temporary Utah digs.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: They really only needed the first goal from Yimmi Chara, and it was a beautifully worked team goal with an astonishing finish.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Is there any doubt? While Asprilla and Valeri had outstanding matches and made their presence felt, only one player on the field had a hat trick. Take a bow, Yimmi.
Next Up
- POR: Sunday, April 18 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (in Sandy, Utah) | 10 pm ET, MLS Live on ESPN+ | MLS Regular Season