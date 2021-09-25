Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Atlanta United 0

Kacper Przybylko 's goal with less than 20 minutes remaining lifted the Philadelphia Union to a critical 1-0 win over Atlanta United on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park.

A second straight win for Philadelphia put them at fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race. Atlanta saw their three-match winning streak come to an end and fell to eighth in the East, just outside the postseason places.

Facing a Five Stripes lineup missing Josef Martinez due to knee soreness, Philadelphia dominated possession throughout the first half as they capitalized on several Atlanta mistakes. Meanwhile, Brad Guzan stood his ground and was credited with five saves to keep matters scoreless through the opening 45 minutes.

Atlanta's attack, even with an in-form Ezequiel Barco, struggled to present any challenges to the Union defense. Their best chance of the day came early in the second half on a seeing-eye strike from Marcelino Moreno that eventually found the arms of Andre Blake.

But Philadelphia pulled ahead in the 71st minute through Przybylko, who took a low cross from Jose Martinez and fired it past Guzan to put the Union up 1-0. The Venezuelan midfielder had beaten several Atlanta defenders on the dribble.