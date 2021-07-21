Recap: Panama 3, Grenada 1

Panama closed their Concacaf Gold Cup campaign with a positive result, cruising to a comprehensive 3-1 win Grenada in the Group Stage finale between the sides at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Tuesday.

Alberto Quintero scored the opener, while José Luis Rodríguez added a brace to pace the Panamanians in a matchup between two sides who had already been eliminated from the competition, as Qatar and Honduras had sealed the top two spots in Group D.

Panama got on the board just seven minutes into the match through a class finish from Quintero. The 33-year-old attacker made a nifty turn after a feed from Adalberto Carrasquilla to set himself up for a laser shot that he cashed home to the far post past Grenada goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook. The Panamanians then doubled that advantage on 27 minutes off a well-worked sequence that featured a slick backheel Gabriel Torres to César Yanis, who fed Rodríguez down the left side for the lead-doubling tally.

Panama continued to dominate into the second half and were finally rewarded with a third in the 64th minute, as Rodríguez struck again for his second of the night, setting himself up with one cut off a feed from Yoel Bárcenas and ripping home a bending finish.