Recap: Minnesota United FC 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0

By Jacob Schneider

First-half goals from Robin Lod and Ethan Finlay fueled Minnesota United FC to a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC at Allianz Field on Saturday evening, continuing their quest for an all-important top-four spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Finnish international scored the Loons' fastest-ever goal in MLS, netting 51 seconds into the match. Minnesota's dominant performance produced their second straight home win and continued their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs climb. As for Houston, their three-game unbeaten streak ended and faint postseason hopes continued to flicker in the distance.

Lod scored his seventh goal of the season and started his second straight game up top for the Loons as their lone striker. Emanuel Reynoso found his Argentine compatriot, Franco Fragapane, who sent a delicious near-post through ball to Lod for a tidy finish across the net.

Finlay then doubled their lead in the 17th minute after looping the ball over Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson, who got a hand on the ball but couldn't keep it out. The Loons' winger nearly earned a second goal late on, knocking a volley off the post in the 75th minute.

The Dynamo struggled to get much going, with Minnesota earning their ninth shutout of the season. Their best attempt came in the 80th minute when Fafa Picault tested Tyler Miller from close range, but MNUFC's goalkeeper palmed the attempt way to preserve the clean sheet. Miller made eight saves total.

Advertising

Goals

  • 1' - MIN - Robin Lod | WATCH
  • 17' - MIN - Ethan Finlay | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Minnesota look like a legit Western Conference contender when the likes of Lod, Fragapane, Reynoso and Finlay are all healthy. The Dynamo's three-match unbeaten streak ended and Tab Ramos will be upset at his side conceding two relatively early goals. The Loons have now earned nine points in three matches against Houston this season, scoring six goals and boasting two clean sheets in the process.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Robin Lod's opening goal, 51 seconds in, set the tone for the entire match.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Ethan Finlay. Minnesota's winger scored the dagger and nearly added a third with a stunning volley.

Up Next

  • MIN: Wednesday, September 29 at DC United | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • HOU: Wednesday, September 29 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps | 9:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Minnesota United FC Houston Dynamo FC

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS projected lineups - Week 27
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27
Player Availability Report

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 27's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 27's action
Recap: Portland Timbers 6, Real Salt Lake 1

Recap: Portland Timbers 6, Real Salt Lake 1
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, FC Dallas 0

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, FC Dallas 0
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 2, LAFC 0

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 2, LAFC 0
Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Toronto FC 0

Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Toronto FC 0
Recap: New York City FC 0, New York Red Bulls 1

Recap: New York City FC 0, New York Red Bulls 1
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake | September 25, 2021
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake | September 25, 2021
GOAL: Cristhian Paredes, Portland Timbers - 88th minute
0:58

GOAL: Cristhian Paredes, Portland Timbers - 88th minute
Should this penalty have been awarded to FC Dallas in stoppage time?
0:48
You Make the Call

Should this penalty have been awarded to FC Dallas in stoppage time?
GOAL: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Portland Timbers - 85th minute
0:42

GOAL: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Portland Timbers - 85th minute
More Video