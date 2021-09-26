Recap: Minnesota United FC 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0

First-half goals from Robin Lod and Ethan Finlay fueled Minnesota United FC to a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC at Allianz Field on Saturday evening, continuing their quest for an all-important top-four spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Finnish international scored the Loons' fastest-ever goal in MLS, netting 51 seconds into the match. Minnesota's dominant performance produced their second straight home win and continued their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs climb. As for Houston, their three-game unbeaten streak ended and faint postseason hopes continued to flicker in the distance.

Lod scored his seventh goal of the season and started his second straight game up top for the Loons as their lone striker. Emanuel Reynoso found his Argentine compatriot, Franco Fragapane, who sent a delicious near-post through ball to Lod for a tidy finish across the net.

Finlay then doubled their lead in the 17th minute after looping the ball over Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson, who got a hand on the ball but couldn't keep it out. The Loons' winger nearly earned a second goal late on, knocking a volley off the post in the 75th minute.