Recap: Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 0

Atlanta United upped their winning streak to three matches, using an Ezequiel Barco first-half goal to defeat Toronto FC 1-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Barco saw his strong run of form continue, as Atlanta moved Toronto to five games winless. The Argentine attacking midfielder has recorded three goals and two assists across his last four matches.

Atlanta sent a few early warning shots toward Toronto while seeking to extend their winning streak, including a strike from beyond the box by new acquisition Luiz Araujo that was stopped by Quentin Westberg. They then took the lead in the 20th minute when Barco's curling left-footed shot inside the box deflected off Eriq Zavaleta's foot and past Westberg for a 1-0 lead.

As Toronto pushed to level the match, head coach Javier Perez looked to spark his club in the 53rd minute when Alejandro Pozuelo and Yeferson Soteldo entered alongside defender Kemar Lawrence. They nearly put one past Brad Guzan just before the half-hour mark, as Patrick Mullins' header from Soteldo's free kick closely missed. Guzan was again called into action in the 70th minute, and he denied a point-blank chance from Pozuelo as TFC continued to gather momentum.