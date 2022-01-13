Real Salt Lake sign goalkeeper Gavin Beavers as homegrown player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have signed goalkeeper Gavin Beavers as a homegrown player through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.
Beavers, 16, joins from Real Monarchs and the RSL Academy.
“In Gavin’s brief time at our club, he has established himself as an elite goalkeeping prospect,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “His shot-stopping ability and top-end athleticism are off-the-charts for a player at his age. In adding Gavin to our roster of young goalkeepers, we are very well-positioned at the position for years to come.”
Beavers made his professional debut with Real Monarchs in June 2021, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to ever appear in a USL Championship match.
He’s the third goalkeeper to sign with RSL who developed under the tutelage of RSL Academy and Real Monarchs goalkeeper coach Mirza Harambasic. The others are starter David Ochoa and backup Jeff Dewsnup.
“I’m very grateful and appreciative for this opportunity with RSL,” Beavers said in a release. “Excited to get into preseason, to work hard, continue to learn and improve my game every day. Just do everything I can to help my team and teammates be successful.”