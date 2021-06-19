Real Salt Lake ink defender Zack Farnsworth to homegrown deal

Farnsworth, 18, made 11 appearances for the Real Monarchs in the USL Championship last season. He joined Real Salt Lake's academy in 2017 and scored seven goals in 58 matches at the U-16 through U-19 levels.

“Zack is another excellent prospect emerging from our academy,” GM Elliot Fall said in a club statement. “Over the last 12 months, he has spent extensive time with both the Monarchs in matches and in preseason with the first team and showed well. He has an extremely bright future in this Club and paired with some of the other Homegrowns who we have signed recently we believe he can be a future part of the core of RSL.”