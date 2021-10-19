Real Madrid star Karim Benzema open to future MLS move: "Football is getting better and better there"

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Is Major League Soccer in Karim Benzema’s future? The Real Madrid striker certainly hinted at that possibility during an interview with ESPN.

"I like the USA. Football is getting better and better there. But am I telling you I will sign there? Right now, I am in Madrid," he said.

Indeed, the French national team striker is under contract with the La Liga giants until June 2023 and Benzema admits he doesn’t spend much time looking too far into the future. He originally joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009.