RBNY captain Aaron Long: All-Star goal reached, World Cup next?

“It'd mean everything,” Long said Monday on The Call Up’s live episode, should head coach Gregg Berhalter call his number. “It's every soccer player's dream to go to a World Cup. To be named on the roster would be amazing for me, for all of our teammates.”

Now back at full health, the 29-year-old defender is in prime contention to make the likely-26-man roster the US men’s national team sends to Qatar for the FIFA 2022 World Cup .

Long very well could play alongside his fellow 2022 MLS All-Star center back in Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman. They’re both go-to players under Berhalter, with Long identifying his latest league recognition and international opportunity as two major motivators as he rehabbed.

“With the Achilles injury, it just made me want to work that much harder to get back in and to be a part of this All-Star group and to have a good season with the Red Bulls,” said Long, capped 27 times. “And hopefully I can put my name on the roster spot.”

Long, appearing at his first All-Star Game since 2018, said the selection validates that he's recaptured top form after spending nearly a year on the sidelines. Like any athlete, the stops and starts proved incredibly difficult.

“I think the hardest part was just the unknown at the beginning,” Long said. “It's like, 'What is this going to be like?' It was my first big injury. It's like, 'How am I going to feel in six months? Am I going to be as fast? Am I going to ever be the player that I was?'