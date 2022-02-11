Ray Gaddis: What Black History Month means to me

What Is Black History to me?

To me, Black History is an opportunity to proudly shine a light on our ancestors, change-makers, revolutionaries and unsung historical figures of various Black diasporas.

What Is Black History to me?

To me, Black History is an opportunity to honor trailblazers and their dedication to societal advancements. While celebrating their many fruits of labor that were never seen or enjoyed. We owe many of our freedoms to their efforts.

What Is Black History to me?

Black History encourages us/me to recognize our past, evaluate our present, and plan for our future. Black History is the task to create better paths for our successors, and the constant reflection to encourage others to take the mantra in this time to serve as motivation to always strive for greatness.

What Is Black History to me?

Black History is making new, or unique inroads into fields never imagined possible.

Black History re-affirms the fact that as a proud Black man, I have no excuse to not impact my community, this nation, and ultimately the world. Black History is knowing I am the very fabric that penetrates a culmination of the monumental achievements for someone to be encouraged by…

What Is Black History to me?

So with that being said, I am Black History. When I look in the mirror, I am not reminded of the color of one’s skin but rather the content of the character that lies within. It is a constant reminder that extends beyond merely what 28 days of a month can hold.