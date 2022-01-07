Ranking the 2015-2020 MLS SuperDrafts: Which was best?

We’ve spent post-MLS Cup December and early January lulled into a sleepy holiday trance by the syncopation beat of transfers, trades, free agency, draft mechanisms and the ever-present rumor mill. But on Tuesday (Jan. 11), the whole league will gather virtually for the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas .

But first the SuperDraft! The headline gave it away, but we’re here to compare, contrast and, ultimately, rank the draft classes of what I am calling, strictly for the sake of convenience, the “modern” era of the draft from 2015-2020. The handicap is that each group only gets to put forth five players.

From the SuperDraft, players, trialists and staffers from 28 clubs will pack their bags and report for preseason across North America. Training camps open in a couple of days for some teams, and then we’re rolling downhill fast until MLS Cup on Nov. 5. How fast? As of Friday, there are only 39 days until competitive soccer ( Concacaf Champions League Round of 16) and 50 from MLS opening day on Feb. 26.

I will admit here that my science is inexact. There are no control variables or standard measurements, just a fun thought experiment.

These lists are the highest-level answer to, “Does the SuperDraft still matter?” It absolutely does if you take the talent available seriously. We’re talking players who’ve been transferred for tens of millions of dollars/millions in MLS Allocation Money or cash from abroad, Best XI and All-Star selections, decorated internationals, MLS Cup winners and league history makers. They’re the sort of players teams are built around.

You might have noticed that I’m not officially ranking the Class of 2021. So far, they’re not even in the conversation with 2015-2020, and I don’t think it’s a fair fight anyway after only one season.

However, I would like to shout out Vancouver Whitecaps FC fullback Javain Brown and Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira for making impacts in their first professional seasons. May there be more who follow.