Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps predictions & best bets

When Portland went big on bringing Evander to the club in the offseason, much of their hopes rested on the Brazilian’s shoulders. Unfortunately, things haven’t started the way both parties would have liked.

It’s not been the start that the Timbers would have wanted this season. After an opening-day win at struggling Kansas City, their only other victory has come in the derby against Seattle.

With the two sides separated by just two points in the Western Conference, this weekend's clash at Portland's Providence Park accounts for more than the typical Rivalry Week buzz.

The Portland Timbers host the Vancouver Whitecaps in the latest Cascadia Cup showdown on Matchday 12. The Timbers hope to turn things around from their visit to Canada just four weeks ago, where the Whitecaps took all three points with a 1-0 victory.

That might be starting to change, though, with Evander scoring a goal in the win over St. Louis followed by two assists against Austin. If Evander is starting to find his feet, there’s a good chance Portland will, too.

Added to that is the return to health of Yimmi Chará. Two substitute appearances in the last two games mean that this weekend might see the Colombian back in the starting lineup for the first time since he limped off in that season opener against Kansas.

It’s not all good news, though. Eryk Williamson has been lost for the season with a torn ACL, which has left a hole in the center of the park. A timely return for Cristhian Paredes from his own hamstring injury helps, but Portland will miss Williamson’s presence.

A center-back was also supposed to be on the wish list before the transfer deadline closed, but they didn’t wind up acquiring one, so the slightly ropey defensive form looks set to continue until the summer, when the club can revisit the issue.

After two losses to start the season, Vancouver sits unbeaten in its last eight MLS games, climbing steadily up the Western Conference standings.

Head coach Vanni Sartini, the architect of their late-2021 run to the playoffs, has rediscovered a little of that golden touch, and the Caps feel as if they’re really starting to come around after a disappointing 2022 campaign that saw them miss out on that last playoff spot.

Sartini’s 4-3-2-1 system appears to be getting the best out of both Julian Gressel and Ryan Gauld, meaning there are now two creative forces driving this team forward. Gressel, in particular, is thriving in his new midfield role, able to produce moments of magic from the right-hand side, which have culminated in five assists already this season.

That said, it’s been their inconsistency in finishing those chances that have resulted in the Caps’ unconvincing start to the season, despite their solid underlying numbers.

Brian White and super-sub Simon Becher have both made an impact in front of goal, but Sartini will be glad to have Sergio Córdova back from injury as well. Brought in from Augsburg after a successful loan spell at Real Salt Lake last year, Córdova's ability inside the penalty box should help the Whitecaps turn more big chances into goals.

Big players returning, stars finding their creative juices, and one of MLS’ premier rivalries -- this one has everything you could possibly want.

The Whitecaps will be full of confidence traveling to Portland. Their underlying numbers are impressive, and with a returning penalty-box goal threat in Córdova, their creativity should find an outlet able to make the most of chances.

But they’ve kept just one clean sheet on the road all season – away at Austin – and their resolve will be tested again here.

Portland has struggled for clean sheets, too, with their only shutout coming back in March against LA Galaxy, so both teams getting on the scoresheet feels like a natural outcome from this one.

Vancouver has the edge in terms of form, and will fancy their chances of keeping this unbeaten streak going to maintain their edge in the Cascadia Cup stakes. Still, with Yimmi Chará returning and Evander starting to find his feet in MLS, a draw at Providence Park could be in the cards.

Portland has struggled defensively all season, while Vancouver has been far more porous on the road. Combine that with two offenses starting to come to life, and both teams getting on the scoresheet looks a significant possibility.

The stats show us that Vancouver is already underperforming their xG by five goals in their 10 games this season, which is mostly due to profligacy in front of goal.

The return of Córdova from injury - a man whose penalty box instincts fired home a club-high 11 goals for RSL last season, and who importantly converted chances at a sustainable rate - might well change that.

Córdova could well get off the mark for the season here.

There’s not much between these two in the league table, there wasn’t much between them when they met a month ago at BC Place, and it seems likely that there’s not going to be much between them again here.

Vancouver has the edge in terms of form, while Portland has home advantage. It all levels out nicely to back the draw.