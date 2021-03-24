Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City trade goals in 3-3 draw

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

The Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City put on a lively show in their preseason friendly Wednesday, tying 3-3 at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona.

Before the two sides traded goals, they played a back and forth first half where both sides had opportunities to score. The first of the six goals scored in Arizona came right before halftime, with SKC's Khiry Shelton scoring after receiving the ball from Luis Martins.

The teams continued the goalscoring momentum, scoring a combined five goals in the second half. Sporting doubled their lead just three minutes into the second half, when one of the club's numerous young homegrowns Wilson Harris scored after the team earned a freekick. Four minutes later, the Timbers began their comeback when veteran Diego Valeri converted a penalty.

Advertising

Kansas City extended their advantage once more in the 64th minute through Roger Espinoza.

But the cushion did not last very long, as Dairon Asprilla scored just two minutes later to set up a late search for an equalizer.

The Timbers eventually got the leveler with only a few minutes to spare. Capitalizing on another free-kick, Bill Tuiloma scored from close range in the 88th minute to close out the day's eventful action.

Advertising

Goals

  • 44' - SKC - Khriy Shelton
  • 48' - SKC - Wilson Harris
  • 52' - POR - Diego Valeri (PK)
  • 64' - SKC - Roger Espinoza
  • 66' - POR - Dairon Asprilla
  • 88' - POR - Bill Tuiloma

Lineups

Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Claudio Bravo, Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Larrys Mabiala, Felipe Mora, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri, Josecarlos Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Kaveh Rad, Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins; Ilie, Gianluca Busio, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi

Lineups

Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Claudio Bravo, Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Larrys Mabiala, Felipe Mora, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri, Josecarlos Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Kaveh Rad, Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins; Ilie, Gianluca Busio, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi

Preseason Portland Timbers Sporting Kansas City

Advertising

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers tie back-to-back preseason matchups
The top 10 newcomers for 2021 | Greg Seltzer
Your MLS guide to the ultimate people's players of 2021 | J. Sam Jones

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.