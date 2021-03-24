Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City trade goals in 3-3 draw

The Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City put on a lively show in their preseason friendly Wednesday, tying 3-3 at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona.
Before the two sides traded goals, they played a back and forth first half where both sides had opportunities to score. The first of the six goals scored in Arizona came right before halftime, with SKC's Khiry Shelton scoring after receiving the ball from Luis Martins.
The teams continued the goalscoring momentum, scoring a combined five goals in the second half. Sporting doubled their lead just three minutes into the second half, when one of the club's numerous young homegrowns Wilson Harris scored after the team earned a freekick. Four minutes later, the Timbers began their comeback when veteran Diego Valeri converted a penalty.
Kansas City extended their advantage once more in the 64th minute through Roger Espinoza.
But the cushion did not last very long, as Dairon Asprilla scored just two minutes later to set up a late search for an equalizer.
The Timbers eventually got the leveler with only a few minutes to spare. Capitalizing on another free-kick, Bill Tuiloma scored from close range in the 88th minute to close out the day's eventful action.
Goals
- 44' - SKC - Khriy Shelton
- 48' - SKC - Wilson Harris
- 52' - POR - Diego Valeri (PK)
- 64' - SKC - Roger Espinoza
- 66' - POR - Dairon Asprilla
- 88' - POR - Bill Tuiloma
Lineups
Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Claudio Bravo, Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse, Larrys Mabiala, Felipe Mora, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri, Josecarlos Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic
Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Kaveh Rad, Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins; Ilie, Gianluca Busio, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi
