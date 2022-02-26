Portland Timbers sign SuperDraft selection Diego Gutierrez

Gutierrez finished his five-year collegiate career in 2021 before joining Portland at the beginning of the 2022 preseason. He played three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before transferring to Creighton University in 2020, earning BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year and All-BIG EAST First Team honors at the latter as he finished as the BIG EAST leader in points (27), goals (10) and assists (7) in 2021.