Portland Timbers sign SuperDraft selection Diego Gutierrez

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Portland Timbers have signed forward Diego Gutierrez through the 2022 MLS season with option years from 2023-25, the club announced Friday.

Gutierrez, 23, was selected by Portland in the third round (No. 70 overall) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft Draft after playing college soccer at Creighton University.

Gutierrez finished his five-year collegiate career in 2021 before joining Portland at the beginning of the 2022 preseason. He played three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before transferring to Creighton University in 2020, earning BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year and All-BIG EAST First Team honors at the latter as he finished as the BIG EAST leader in points (27), goals (10) and assists (7) in 2021.

This is Portland’s second attacking addition of the offseason after they previously signed homegrown player Tega Ikoba, who played collegiately at the University of North Carolina.

