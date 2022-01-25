Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have signed goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023 and 2024, the club announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old signed with the LA Galaxy in 2018, though still awaits his MLS debut. He originally turned pro at Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany’s Bundesliga in 2016.

A former US youth international, he’s played extensively for LA Galaxy II in the USL Championship, logging 58 appearances for the reserve side.

Vom Steeg joins a new-look Timbers goalkeeper corps that includes David Bingham, Aljaz Ivacic and homegrown Hunter Sulte.

