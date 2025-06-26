Portland Timbers sign forward Gage Guerra

The Portland Timbers have signed forward Gage Guerra through 2025 with options spanning from 2026-28, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old joins after starring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Timbers2, where he tallied seven goals and four assists in 12 appearances.

Guerra also scored and assisted in a US Open Cup match while on loan with Portland.

"Gage has earned this MLS contract through his tireless work ethic and continuing to make the most of his opportunities during his time here in Portland," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.