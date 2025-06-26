Portland Timbers sign forward Gage Guerra

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Portland Timbers have signed forward Gage Guerra through 2025 with options spanning from 2026-28, the club announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old joins after starring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Timbers2, where he tallied seven goals and four assists in 12 appearances.
Guerra also scored and assisted in a US Open Cup match while on loan with Portland.
"Gage has earned this MLS contract through his tireless work ethic and continuing to make the most of his opportunities during his time here in Portland," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.
"Gage has an ability to score goals, and we believe he has the potential to continue improving. Our staff at both the MLS NEXT Pro and MLS levels have devoted time and energy to execute the development plan for Gage, and we are excited to see what he can contribute at the next level."
Guerra originally joined Portland as the No. 69 overall pick (third round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He played collegiately for both the University of Louisville and Army.
"We are proud to give Gage his first MLS contract and to have him on this team," said head coach Phil Neville.
"Since his first day with the club, he has consistently produced high-level performances for the Timbers and T2. Gage has earned this contract and will be an asset for us for the remainder of the season."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant