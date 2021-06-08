Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers re-sign 2014 SuperDraft pick George Fochive

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder George Fochive from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv FC, the club announced Tuesday. This Fochive's second spell with the Timbers after they selected him in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

Fochive arrives after spending the backend of the 2020-21 Israeli Premier League season with Bnei Yehuda, making seven appearances and scoring one goal during his time there. The 29-year-old has spent the last two years in Israel and previously played for Viborg in Denmark.

Fochive was a third round SuperDraft pick in 2014 from the University of Connecticut. He made his Timbers debut during a US Open Cup match against Orlando City B that June, and went on to play 16 games in all competitions for the team before leaving in 2015. He also spent time on loan at the Sacramento Republic and Timbers 2 during his first spell with the club.

Portland Timbers Transfer Tracker

