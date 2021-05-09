Portland, Seattle eager to rekindle Cascadia rivalry in front of fans

Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese was quick to point out that games against the Seattle Sounders always carry a bit of extra energy and intensity regardless of the circumstances.

But as his team gears up for its first Cascadia derby of the season against the Sounders at Providence Park on Sunday (3 pm ET | ABC), Savarese acknowledged on his Friday video call with reporters that there will be an added element to this match that has been sorely missed: Sunday's bout with Seattle will be first Sounders-Timbers match since August 2019 with fans in attendance at Providence, as a limited capacity, socially-distanced crowd will be allowed in the venue in accordance with local health guidelines.

It won't be the same as when all 25,000-plus are there, creating one of the most imposing home environments in all of MLS, but Savarese said that even the scaled-down crowd can still make a pronounced impact, especially in a rivalry match like this one.

"When the fans are in the stands, there's a big difference," Savarese said. "There's more energy, there's more passion, there's a building that you feel has an extra component that brings these games to a different level. That's huge. Even though we don't have full capacity, still a small number of people coming in, those few that come in, I will tell you, you can hear them. And their support is huge for us when we play at home and for Seattle when they play there."