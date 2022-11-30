Poland lose but advance at World Cup. How did that happen?

Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was close.
So close that it almost came down to second place being decided by yellow card offenses after the following results Wednesday in Qatar:
- Mexico 2, Saudi Arabia 1
- Argentina 2, Poland 0
Wait, how were Mexico eliminated after winning? And what about Poland going through into the knockout rounds after losing? Weren't both teams tied on four points?
Let's explain, with a quick look at the standings and Argentina earning first place in Group C.
Team
Points
Record
Goals (for, against, GD)
1. Argentina
6
2W-1L-0D
5; 2; 3
2. Poland
4
1W-1L-1D
2; 2; 0
3. Mexico
4
1W-1L-1D
2; 3; -1
4. Saudi Arabia
3
1W-2L-0D
3; 5; -2
Tiebreakers
Poland and Mexico, who played to a 0-0 draw in their opening game of the competition, were tied on all other tiebreakers, including goal differential and goals scored going into their respective final matches. With both games reaching the end, Poland would have made the next round on what is known as a “fair play” tiebreaker, which is based on negative points for yellow and red cards. Essentially, it would come down to Mexico receiving two more yellow cards than Poland.
Instead, a 95th-minute strike by Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari sealed Mexico's fate, as they would fall to Poland on goal differential.
With the results in Group C, the United States remain the only team from the Concacaf region to make the knockout stage so far. Costa Rica will have an opportunity to advance when they face Germany on Thursday afternoon (2 pm ET | FS1, Telemundo).
World Cup group standings tiebreakers
- Points
- Goal differential
- Goals scored
- Head-to-head result
- Goal differential in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
- Goals scored in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
- Fair play tiebreaker (based on negative points for yellow and red cards)
- Drawing lots
World Cup group standings tiebreakers
Before getting into details, let's list the tiebreakers that decide group stage play (if needed):
- Points
- Goal differential
- Goals scored
- Head-to-head result
- Goal differential in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
- Goals scored in matches between tied teams (only in three-way tie)
- Fair play tiebreaker (based on negative points for yellow and red cards)
- Drawing lots
How they unfolded
Poland and Mexico played to a 0-0 draw in their opening Group F game and were tied on all other tiebreakers – including goal differential and goals scored – going into their respective final matches.
With both games Wednesday reaching full-time, Poland would have made the Round of 16 via what's known as a “fair play” tiebreaker, which is based on negative points for yellow and red cards. Essentially, it would come down to Mexico receiving two more yellow cards than Poland.
Instead, a 95th-minute strike by Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari sealed Mexico's fate, as they would fall to Poland on goal differential. No “fair play” tiebreaker was needed – just goal differential. El Tri's 2-1 victory wasn't enough, and Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny's first-half PK denial of Argentina star Lionel Messi loomed massively influential.
With the results in Group C, the United States remain the only team from the Concacaf region to make the knockout stage so far. Costa Rica will have an opportunity to advance when they face Germany on Thursday afternoon (2 pm ET | FS1, Telemundo).