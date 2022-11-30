Poland lose but advance at World Cup. How did that happen?

Tiebreakers

Poland and Mexico, who played to a 0-0 draw in their opening game of the competition, were tied on all other tiebreakers, including goal differential and goals scored going into their respective final matches. With both games reaching the end, Poland would have made the next round on what is known as a “fair play” tiebreaker, which is based on negative points for yellow and red cards. Essentially, it would come down to Mexico receiving two more yellow cards than Poland.