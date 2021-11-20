Philadelphia without Jamiro Monteiro, Olivier Mbaizo for playoff game vs. Red Bulls 

The No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Union are without both midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and right back Olivier Mbaizo for their Round One game in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, the club announced before Saturday afternoon’s do-or-die test versus the No. 7-seeded New York Red Bulls (2:30 pm ET | MLSsoccer.com & App, Univision, TUDN).
Monteiro and Mbaizo are withheld after being placed into the league’s health and safety protocols for this Eastern Conference battle. In their place, homegrown midfielder Paxten Aaronson and right back Alvas Powell are both starting.
Monteiro, a Cape Verde international, is Philadelphia’s only Designated Player and has posted 2g/6a in 27 games this year. Mbaizo, a Cameroon international, has four assists in 30 games.
Check out Philly’s full lineup below, with Aaronson an 18-year-old who’s recorded three goals in 14 games and Powell a Jamaican international and MLS veteran who signed midseason.
The Red Bulls, who earned the East’s final playoff spot after closing the season with a 7W-1L-4D run, are carrying plenty of momentum. RBNY are making their 12th consecutive playoff appearance, and they’ll hope to exact revenge after a 2019 postseason battle between these rivals that ended 4-3 in extra time, also at Subaru Park.
New York’s full lineup is below: