Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign US youth international Leon Flach from St. Pauli

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Leon Flach (right) playing for St. Pauli

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Leon Flach from FC St. Pauli, the club announced Wednesday. MLSsocer.com previously reported the news last week, while a source tells MLSsoccer.com the transfer fee is €250,000, which converts into nearly $300,000

Flach, 20, has represented the United States at the U-20 level after previously featuring for Germany’s youth set-up. A dual national, the Texas-born midfielder won’t require an international slot. He can play as a defensive midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder or even left back.

“We’re excited to welcome Leon to the Philadelphia Union," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. "He is a promising young prospect who brings versatility to the field with his ability to play multiple positions in the midfield as well as left back. Adding a natural left-footed player to our roster will allow for options and creativity in the midfield and we look forward to watching him develop in our system.”

Flach is the club's second senior addition of the offseason, following Scottish center back Stuart Findlay, who only recently arrived with the team after visa and travel complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union won the 2020 Supporters' Shield after a stellar campaign and open the 2021 season next week in the Concacaf Champions League against Saprissa.

Philadelphia Union Transfer Tracker

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
Support never sleeps
