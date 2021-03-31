Philadelphia Union sign US youth international Leon Flach from St. Pauli

The Philadelphia Union have acquired midfielder Leon Flach from FC St. Pauli, the club announced Wednesday. MLSsocer.com previously reported the news last week, while a source tells MLSsoccer.com the transfer fee is €250,000, which converts into nearly $300,000

Flach, 20, has represented the United States at the U-20 level after previously featuring for Germany’s youth set-up. A dual national, the Texas-born midfielder won’t require an international slot. He can play as a defensive midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder or even left back.

“We’re excited to welcome Leon to the Philadelphia Union," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. "He is a promising young prospect who brings versatility to the field with his ability to play multiple positions in the midfield as well as left back. Adding a natural left-footed player to our roster will allow for options and creativity in the midfield and we look forward to watching him develop in our system.”