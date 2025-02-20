Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Sal Olivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown forward Sal Olivas, the club announced Thursday.
The 18-year-old inked a four-year guaranteed contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.
“Sal is an ambitious, young striker who made significant strides in his development with Union II last season,” said Union sporting director Ernst Tanner.
“He’s a high-pressing player who drives the ball forward and can create chances on the attack. His signing to the first team will provide him the opportunity to continue to develop and learn from our coaching staff and gain the necessary experience by playing alongside our veteran players.”
During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, Olivas recorded 4g/1a across 20 regular-season matches with Union II. In 2023, he also played a key role in the Philadelphia Union U17’s 2023 Generations adidas Cup title run.
Internationally, he was called up to Mexico's U-17s in 2023.
Philadelphia begin their 2025 campaign under new head coach Bradley Carnell on Feb. 22 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
