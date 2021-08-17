Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union, Olivier Mbaizo agree to multi-year contract extension

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Mbaizo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union and right back Olivier Mbaizo have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

Mbaizo, 24, has been an integral part of the Union's season, starting 18 of their 19 MLS matches thus far. The marauding right back originally signed with the club in 2018 but spent most of his first two years with the club's USL affiliate. He started 12 of the team's 23 matches in 2020.

“When we signed Olivier, we knew he had the tools to become a top defender in this league and he has emerged as such,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. “Our system requires fullbacks to contribute in the attack, defense, and transition and Olivier’s quickness and competitiveness make him a perfect fit for such a role. His continued growth and dedication made this a well-earned contract extension."

Mbaizo earned an increased role in Philadelphia as the years went by, but a surprising offseason retirement by Ray Gaddis, the Union's all-time leader in matches played, opened a bigger first-team spot.

He has four caps with Cameroon's national team.

The Union sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings after 19 matches played and are still alive in the Concacaf Champions League, in the semifinals against Club America.

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union Olivier Mbaizo

Advertising

Related Stories

CF Montréal, goalkeeper Clement Diop mutually agree to contract termination
CF Montréal sign midfielder Ismael Kone
DC United add forward Ramon Abila off waivers, loan Erik Sorga to VVV Venlo

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Could Ricardo Pepi steal the show at the 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge?
Skills Challenge

Could Ricardo Pepi steal the show at the 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge?
Bobby Wood on Real Salt Lake being "looked down on," USMNT aspirations & more
Extratime

Bobby Wood on Real Salt Lake being "looked down on," USMNT aspirations & more
Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
CF Montréal, goalkeeper Clement Diop mutually agree to contract termination
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal, goalkeeper Clement Diop mutually agree to contract termination
MLS projected lineups - Week 20

MLS projected lineups - Week 20
MLS Fantasy Week 17 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 17 Positional Rankings
More News
Video
Video
The Most Expensive Prank in Sporting KC History?! Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi Explain
40:59

The Most Expensive Prank in Sporting KC History?! Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi Explain
MUST SEE! The best saves of Week 19 | What A Save!
1:33

MUST SEE! The best saves of Week 19 | What A Save!
Two PK retakes in Montréal? Multiple red card debates in RSL-Austin
8:52
Instant Replay

Two PK retakes in Montréal? Multiple red card debates in RSL-Austin
Is Daniel Salloi a true MVP candidate?
1:15:38

Is Daniel Salloi a true MVP candidate?
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.