Phil Neville: Inter Miami "not ruthless enough" in attack as losses mount

One of the first words Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville turned to during his postgame press conference in what had technically become early Sunday morning was “frustration.”

“We’re definitely not ruthless enough and it’s putting a lot of pressure in terms of they’re only creating two or three chances and we’re getting punished,” Neville said. “We’re going through that period where we’re getting punished for every little mistake we’re doing. But we’ve got to be more ruthless in attack. We’ve invested a lot in our attack, we’ve got quality players in attack and for me, the composure in the final third, the chances that we’ve created, the shots that we had on goal [should be enough].”

The point of contention, in Neville’s eyes, boils down to Inter Miami not doing enough with the 22-11 shots advantage they generated. That left the window open for three second-half goals from the Dynamo, a Darwin Quintero header off a deflected cross and a Fafa Picault brace, which included a penalty kick following a handling error from goalkeeper Nick Marsman .

After a weather delay at DRV PNK Stadium lasted nearly two hours, his team suffered a 3-1 defeat against Houston Dynamo FC . It was the Western Conference side’s first road victory since September 2020, snapping a 26-game streak.

The result puts Inter Miami bottom of the overall league table, their one point from five games only trailed by – historically speaking – when their expansion year in 2020 began with five consecutive losses before the club's first-ever victory.

So far, the Herons have a league-low minus-10 goal differential and have just one goal from open play, a Leonardo Campana strike in their 5-1 loss at Austin FC. Their other two goals have come from the penalty spot via Gonzalo Higuain, against Houston and in the 3-1 loss at FC Cincinnati before the March international break.

Amid those struggles, Neville reinforced the need for key players to produce in big moments.

“The longer it goes, the more anxiety probably that will come,” Neville said. “They just need to relax and say we’ve brought you to this football club because you’ve got talent. We’ve got players on that pitch that have been at this club longer that should be helping them, that aren’t helping them, that need to lead the way as well.