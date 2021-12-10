Pep Guardiola rooting for NYCFC at MLS Cup: "They're part of our family"

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Even with his own game to focus on this weekend, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a moment of his pre-match press conference on Friday to voice support for the MLS portion of City Football Group.

New York City FC, one of several sister clubs to the English Premier League powerhouse, have made their first final of any kind in MLS Cup 2021. They entered the league seven years ago, and now are looking to break Portland Timbers' hearts on Saturday at Providence Park by lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

"This organization was built for that, and it’s good for this brand … for the city of New York and for the club," Guardiola said. "I wish [them], of course, on behalf of Manchester City, all the best. It’s part of our family and hopefully they can win the final."

Guardiola is known to have a fondness for the Big Apple. And previous NYCFC manager Domenec Torrent was Guardiola's longtime deputy on coaching staffs at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and eventually the blue half of Manchester.

Much earlier Saturday, Manchester City will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the pre-dawn hours of Portland time, giving the Spaniard plenty of time to cool down and settle in with a glass of wine to watch NYCFC's big match.

New York City FC MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Portugal. The Man to perform the National Anthem at 2021 MLS Cup
Both historic and "just another match at home": Inside the Timbers Army’s MLS Cup week
"He's a killer": NYCFC boosted by Taty Castellanos return for MLS Cup 2021
More News
More News
Portugal. The Man to perform the National Anthem at 2021 MLS Cup

Portugal. The Man to perform the National Anthem at 2021 MLS Cup
Both historic and "just another match at home": Inside the Timbers Army’s MLS Cup week
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Both historic and "just another match at home": Inside the Timbers Army’s MLS Cup week
"He's a killer": NYCFC boosted by Taty Castellanos return for MLS Cup 2021

"He's a killer": NYCFC boosted by Taty Castellanos return for MLS Cup 2021
Pep Guardiola rooting for NYCFC at MLS Cup: "They're part of our family"

Pep Guardiola rooting for NYCFC at MLS Cup: "They're part of our family"
"It's worth it": NYCFC's Ronny Deila vows to keep promise to celebrate shirtless if they win MLS Cup

"It's worth it": NYCFC's Ronny Deila vows to keep promise to celebrate shirtless if they win MLS Cup
Portland's Steve Clark walks goalkeeping "tightrope" heading into MLS Cup 2021
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Portland's Steve Clark walks goalkeeping "tightrope" heading into MLS Cup 2021
More News
Video
Video
MLS Cup Tale of the Tape - Coaching | Extratime
5:14

MLS Cup Tale of the Tape - Coaching | Extratime
MLS Cup Tale of the Tape - Midfield | Extratime
11:29

MLS Cup Tale of the Tape - Midfield | Extratime
MLS Cup Tale of the Tape - Attackers | Extratime
6:58

MLS Cup Tale of the Tape - Attackers | Extratime
MLS Cup 2021 is Here! Gio Savarese, Ronny Delia preview the most important game of the season
1:47

MLS Cup 2021 is Here! Gio Savarese, Ronny Delia preview the most important game of the season
More Video