Pep Guardiola rooting for NYCFC at MLS Cup: "They're part of our family"

Even with his own game to focus on this weekend, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a moment of his pre-match press conference on Friday to voice support for the MLS portion of City Football Group.

New York City FC, one of several sister clubs to the English Premier League powerhouse, have made their first final of any kind in MLS Cup 2021. They entered the league seven years ago, and now are looking to break Portland Timbers' hearts on Saturday at Providence Park by lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).