Real Salt Lake "working around the clock" on Albert Rusnak replacement 

"Free agency is an interesting mechanism in pro sports. There's a ton of factors that go into bringing a player of Albert, his quality, back to the group. At the end of the day, it's a free market. There's so many factors that go into decisions like that. I exchanged texts with Albert yesterday, he's excited to be in Seattle and really now it's about moving forward and finding a player that's going to come in and produce like Albert did for our group."

"Obviously Albert was a big player for this club, was a big player for us last year," Mastroeni said on Friday. "Listen, as a technical staff [we're] working diligently to find that replacement, and hopefully we do that sooner than later.

Rusnak's exit leaves RSL with the task of replacing his production, as the 27-year-old Slovakian international provided 11 goals and 11 assists last season, playing almost every minute while starting all 34 regular-season games. He also served as the Claret-and-Cobalt's captain.

Mastroeni said the search is all-encompassing, with players from abroad and within MLS both possible candidates. Time is of the essence with a 2022 opener against Houston Dynamo FC on Feb. 27 fast approaching, but Mastroeni said it's important to balance the condensed timeframe with finding the right fit.

"There's not an hour in the day that goes by where we're not in communication with players both abroad and throughout the league," Mastroeni said. "We have a few good targets but again the players abroad are in the middle of their season. It's a really tough window to get players, especially with time left on their contract. There's contractual issues that arise. Players within the league that are of that caliber are obviously in a similar situation that Albert was in, as a free agent.