Orlando newcomers Pato and Van der Water score in win over Minnesota

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

New signing Silvester van der Water scored a late game-winner, sending Orlando City SC to a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United in the preseason scrimmage between the sides at Exploria Stadium on Friday.

Fellow new signing Alexandre Pato and Junior Urso scored the other goals for the Lions, while Niko Hansen and Justin McMaster found the scoresheet for Minnesota.

After Urso and Pato shot Orlando City out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, it was Hansen who pulled the first one back for Minnesota, as the former Columbus Crew SC and Houston Dynamo FC man rose in the box to head home a corner kick.

Advertising

McMaster then continued his standout preseason, combining with freshly signed forward Ramon Abila before lacing home a finish to the near post that snuck underneath diving Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to level the contest at 2-2.

Van der Water would find the winner, using his body to shield Minnesota's Michael Boxall off the ball before slotting home the decisive finish. The Dutch winger was brought in as a TAM signing by the Lions in February from Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie.

It's Orlando's fifth exhibition victory as Oscar Pareja's group wrap up their preseason slate and turn their focus to the upcoming league season. Minnesota, meanwhile, took their first loss in four preseason matches, falling to 3W-1L-0D.

Goals

  • ORL - Junior Urso
  • ORL - Pato
  • MIN - Niko Hansen
  • MIN - Justin McMaster
  • ORL - Silvester van der Water

Lineups

  • Minnesota United starting XI: Dayne St. Claire, Romain Metanire, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper, Wil Trapp, Jan Gregus, Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso, Niko Hansen, Robin Lod
  • Orlando City SC starting XI: No lineup information was provided for this scrimmage
Preseason Orlando City SC Minnesota United FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Daryl Dike remaining focused amid Premier League transfer interest
Orlando City sign SuperDraft pick, defender Rio Hope-Gund 
Orlando City sign midfielder Raul Aguilera to Homegrown deal

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Alan Franco ready for Atlanta United debut and Ezequiel Barco reunion

Alan Franco ready for Atlanta United debut and Ezequiel Barco reunion
Orlando newcomers Pato and Van der Water score in win over Minnesota
Preseason

Orlando newcomers Pato and Van der Water score in win over Minnesota
2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 30 midfielders

2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 30 midfielders
2021 offseason transfer grades for all 27 MLS clubs
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

2021 offseason transfer grades for all 27 MLS clubs
MLS maestros: The No. 10s lighting up MLS and bucking the global trend

MLS maestros: The No. 10s lighting up MLS and bucking the global trend
FC Dallas sign winger Beni Redzic to Homegrown deal
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign winger Beni Redzic to Homegrown deal
More News
Video
Video
RED CARD for Brad Guzan, Atlanta Still Pull Off STUNNING Win (CCL RECAP)
1:17:57

RED CARD for Brad Guzan, Atlanta Still Pull Off STUNNING Win (CCL RECAP)
Real Estelí vs. Columbus Crew SC - Game Highlights
4:10

Real Estelí vs. Columbus Crew SC - Game Highlights
Pedro Miguel Martins Santos with a PK GOAL vs. Real Estelí
0:49

Pedro Miguel Martins Santos with a PK GOAL vs. Real Estelí
GOAL: Gyasi Zardes puts it away for Columbus Crew SC
0:44

GOAL: Gyasi Zardes puts it away for Columbus Crew SC
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.