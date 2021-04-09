Orlando newcomers Pato and Van der Water score in win over Minnesota

New signing Silvester van der Water scored a late game-winner, sending Orlando City SC to a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United in the preseason scrimmage between the sides at Exploria Stadium on Friday.
Fellow new signing Alexandre Pato and Junior Urso scored the other goals for the Lions, while Niko Hansen and Justin McMaster found the scoresheet for Minnesota.
After Urso and Pato shot Orlando City out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, it was Hansen who pulled the first one back for Minnesota, as the former Columbus Crew SC and Houston Dynamo FC man rose in the box to head home a corner kick.
McMaster then continued his standout preseason, combining with freshly signed forward Ramon Abila before lacing home a finish to the near post that snuck underneath diving Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to level the contest at 2-2.
Van der Water would find the winner, using his body to shield Minnesota's Michael Boxall off the ball before slotting home the decisive finish. The Dutch winger was brought in as a TAM signing by the Lions in February from Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie.
It's Orlando's fifth exhibition victory as Oscar Pareja's group wrap up their preseason slate and turn their focus to the upcoming league season. Minnesota, meanwhile, took their first loss in four preseason matches, falling to 3W-1L-0D.
Goals
- ORL - Junior Urso
- ORL - Pato
- MIN - Niko Hansen
- MIN - Justin McMaster
- ORL - Silvester van der Water
Lineups
- Minnesota United starting XI: Dayne St. Claire, Romain Metanire, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper, Wil Trapp, Jan Gregus, Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso, Niko Hansen, Robin Lod
- Orlando City SC starting XI: No lineup information was provided for this scrimmage