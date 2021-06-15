Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign youngest player in club history

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Thomas Williams – Orlando City

Orlando City SC have signed defender Thomas Williams to a Homegrown contract that’s guaranteed through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025, it was announced Tuesday.

Williams, at 16 years and 10 months, is the youngest-ever player Orlando have signed to a first-team deal. He’s the 11th homegrown player in club history and the third to sign this year, joining forward Wilfredo Rivera and midfielder Raul Aguilera from earlier in the spring.

“We are really excited to get Thomas signed with the club,” EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “Now our youngest player in club history, he’s trained with the first team in the last two preseasons starting from when he was just 15.

“A left-footed defender that has great skill on the ball and untold potential, we believe Thomas will be an important addition to the club for a long time to come.”

Williams, a Florida native, joined Orlando’s academy in 2015 and later made 13 appearances (10 starts) with Orlando City B during the 2020 season. He’s also featured for the US U-17 national team during the UEFA Development Tournament in February 2020.

