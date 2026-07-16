Orlando City sign homegrown goalkeeper Tristan Himes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City have signed homegrown goalkeeper Tristan Himes, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old is under contract through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with options for 2027-28 and 2028-29.

“This is an important step for Tristan and a reflection of the work he has put in across each level of our development pathway,” said general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira. “He has progressed from the academy to Orlando City B, and his time at the collegiate level was also an important step of his development.

"We view that experience as another meaningful step along our pathway, and he has taken full advantage of it through his professionalism and commitment to improving his game. We’re pleased with his growth and look forward to supporting him as he takes this next step.”

Himes has spent two seasons with the Lions' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Orlando City B. He's made 12 total appearances, including 11 this year.